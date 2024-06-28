ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You're a global icon - Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Sec Amina Mohammed at 63

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed was Nigeria’s Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2017.

Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Sec-Gen Amina Mohammed at 63
Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Sec-Gen Amina Mohammed at 63

Recommended articles

In a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, on Friday, the President described Mohammed as a leading advocate of the environment, education and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said she had applied herself in many capacities to the service of Nigeria and the global community.

“She coordinated the Taskforce on Gender and Education for the United Nations Millennium Project from 2002 to 2005 and has served meritoriously on numerous international advisory boards and panels,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed was Nigeria’s Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2017.

According to the President, Mohammed is credited for mobilising all government and non-government oil and gas stakeholders to achieve the launch of the Ogoniland clean-up, among several other governance innovations.

“President Tinubu celebrates the global icon and one of Nigeria’s lodestars beaming light on the path to a more prosperous, peaceful, and safe future for humanity.

“The President commends Mohammed for her tireless service to the nation and describes her as a fine example of Nigerian excellence and a worthy model for both men and women globally.

“The President wishes the UN Deputy Secretary-General many more years in fine health and renewed strength in her continued service to humanity,” said the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's 250-housing unit project in Akwa Ibom to generate 6,500 jobs

Tinubu's 250-housing unit project in Akwa Ibom to generate 6,500 jobs

You're a global icon - Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Sec Amina Mohammed at 63

You're a global icon - Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Sec Amina Mohammed at 63

Tenure of FCT area council chairmen, councillors expires June 2026 - INEC

Tenure of FCT area council chairmen, councillors expires June 2026 - INEC

Tinubu sends heartfelt sympathies to victims of FCT market fire

Tinubu sends heartfelt sympathies to victims of FCT market fire

Police confirm kidnap of popular Hausa singer, Rarara’s 75-yr-old mother

Police confirm kidnap of popular Hausa singer, Rarara’s 75-yr-old mother

Black market or second-hand? FG plans purchase of seized aircraft for Tinubu

Black market or second-hand? FG plans purchase of seized aircraft for Tinubu

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

FG to resume Calabar-Itu highway dualisation as Umahi resolves construction issues

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH

The Ijebus at the Ojude Oba festivals [Poojamedia/x]

Arise TV apologises for 'Ojude Oba festival video mix-up' after social media backlash

Troops bust bandits while going on deadly mission in Kaduna, kill several fighters [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops bust Kaduna bandits on deadly mission, kill several fighters

AKK Gas Pipeline Project will facilitate establishment of 2 new power plants – Minister. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

AKK gas pipeline project 90% complete - Wale Edun