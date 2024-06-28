You're a global icon - Tinubu celebrates UN Deputy Sec Amina Mohammed at 63

In a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, on Friday, the President described Mohammed as a leading advocate of the environment, education and the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said she had applied herself in many capacities to the service of Nigeria and the global community.

“She coordinated the Taskforce on Gender and Education for the United Nations Millennium Project from 2002 to 2005 and has served meritoriously on numerous international advisory boards and panels,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed was Nigeria’s Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2017.

According to the President, Mohammed is credited for mobilising all government and non-government oil and gas stakeholders to achieve the launch of the Ogoniland clean-up, among several other governance innovations.

“President Tinubu celebrates the global icon and one of Nigeria’s lodestars beaming light on the path to a more prosperous, peaceful, and safe future for humanity.

“The President commends Mohammed for her tireless service to the nation and describes her as a fine example of Nigerian excellence and a worthy model for both men and women globally.