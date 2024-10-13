Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

This is contained in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, made on Saturday in Abuja.

Amaechi is alleged to have called on Nigerian youths to rise in protest against anti-people government policies.

Reacting Matawalle condemned Amaechi’s call in the strongest of terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cautioned the former minister to desist from inflammatory remarks that threaten the peace and stability of the nation.

He also accused the former minister of inciting violence and unrest among the Nigerian populace.

Matawalle also expressed deep concern over the dangers posed by such rhetoric.

“It is both reckless and irresponsible for a former public servant of Amaechi’s standing to incite Nigerians against their own government.

“At a time when President Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to address the challenges facing the nation through various reforms that are yielding results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is absurd, preposterous and shameful for anyone to exploit the genuine situation of our citizens for selfish political gain,” he said.

The Minister further reiterated Tinubu’s commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of every Nigerian, warning that any attempts to destabilise the country through incitement will not be tolerated.

“We will not allow anyone to fuel violence or manipulate the prevailing situation of our people.''

Matawalle also cautioned the former minister not to cast aspersions on the government's genuine intentions for the people.