Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Your money remains safe in Skye Bank as Polaris Bank takes over

CBN Your money remains safe but Skye Bank as Polaris bank takes over

Polaris Bank has been established to assume ownership of the assets and liabilities of Skye Bank.

  • Published:
Nigeria's central bank says it is engaging with MTN and 4 banks over $8.1 billion claims play Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele says Skye Bank customer's funds are safe. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Godwin Emefile, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said Skye Bank's customers should not worry as their funds are safe with Polaris Bank.

Emefiele made this known in Lagos while announcing the withdrawal of the operating license of Skye Bank.

The CBN governor made this known on Friday, September 20, 2018.

ALSO READ: CBN withdraws Skye bank's operational licence

Polaris Bank takes over Skye Bank

Skye Bank play

Skye Bank

(economicconfidential)

 

In a statement by the CBN governor, Polaris Bank has been established to assume ownership of the assets and liabilities of Skye Bank.

It was further announced that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has injected N786bn in the new bank.

The management of the defunct bank, Skye Bank, was however retained for its good performance.

ALSO READ: CBN renews mandate of Skye Bank’s board of directors

The defunct Skye Bank has been on CBN’s lifeline since July 2016 and the apex bank says it can no longer continue to intervene to keep the balance liquid.

CBN fines Skye Bank N4bn over TSA

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has imposed a fine of N4 billion on Skye Bank Plc for failing to render appropriate returns on accounts of some government institutions and agencies.

This is contained in a statement by Skye Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The bank said that the fine imposed by the apex bank was misdirected since it did not conceal any information of the accounts from the central bank.

Skye Bank said that significant portion of the money for which penalty was applied belonged to the state-owned energy company NNPC Pension Funds and National Assembly Legislative Aides account balances.

It said that the sum of N40 billion for which the fine was imposed on it came from NNPC account balances it had received a communication from the oil giant excepting it from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) operations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for exam...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Adebayo Shittu Again, Buhari's senior Minister allegedly skips NYSCbullet

Related Articles

Skye Bank CBN withdraws bank's operational licence
Skye Bank CBN renews mandate of financial institution's board of directors
TSA CBN fines Skye Bank N4bn
In C/River Buhari launches 260km Super Highway project, pledges speedy completion
In Oyo State Workers to get 4 months salary arrears before Friday - NLC
Pathcare Nigeria Announce plans for the 2015 edition of health care programme
CSR Skye Bank grants N450bn loans to energy firms
Corporate Social Responsibility Bank donates bus, computers to Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji
Finance Here are the top 10 price gainers and losers at the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week
Criminal Mind 20-year-old 'Spirit' nabbed for armed robbery

Local

FG has moved over 10 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity – Udo-Udoma
Buhari President mourns former Kwara military governor, Bamigboye
World Peace Day Aisha Buhari canvasses justice, equity
Skye Bank
Skye Bank CBN withdraws bank's operational licence
EFCC investigating top politicians for vote-buying
2019 Elections EFCC investigating top politicians for vote-buying
X
Advertisement