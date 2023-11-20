The President said beyond natural resources, Nigeria is blessed with “highly educated, highly skilled and naturally industrious people”, who according to him are the primary asset and advantage the country wields over other nations.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Fostering Local Value Chains and Investments in Africa — The Role of the German Private Sector at the G20 Compact with Africa Economic Conference,” in Berlin, Tinubu said Nigeria’s population is the most significant incentive for investors.

“Your money is safe. We are eager and ready to partner with you…We have the youngest, largest, and most vibrant youth population in Africa…equally, we have a well-educated population, a massive market, and the political will to bring it all together under my leadership,” the President said.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity made this known on Monday, November 20, 2023, in a statement he signed.

In the statement titled, “President Tinubu to investors: Nigerians are the greatest asset and advantage we have over other nations,’ the President said his administration is “reforming the economy based on the principle and philosophy of good governance.”

“We are eager and ready to partner with you. We have the youngest, largest, and most vibrant youth population in Africa.

“Equally, we have every ingredient required in making a modern economy: a well-educated population, a massive market, and the political will to bring it all together under my leadership,” President Tinubu said.

He maintained that Africa has moved beyond the fallacy that the continent’s poor adherence to the rule discourages investors, saying “We now fully recognize the nexus between the inflow of investor money and the sanctity of contracts.”

