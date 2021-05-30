Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service manning the border town between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin were reported to have swiftly repelled the youths.

The Federal Government had since 2019, shut the border to tackle smuggling of illegal goods into the country via the route.

But in their bid to reopen the border, the Yoruba Nation agitators confronted the immigration officers at the border.

In a video circulating on social media, some of the youths were seen jubilating after snatching a gun from a customs officer.

While some of the agitators screamed “We have opened the border at Idiroko!” others were calling on people to begin their importation business through the route.

According to Punch, a young man, who was accused of trying to record the incident with his mobile phone, was attacked and beaten to a pulp.

While confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, Hammed Oloyede said, said the agitators were repelled.

He. however, denied attacks on any Customs officer, adding that the situation was under control.

Oloyede said, “There was no attack on our patrol bases or checkpoints. Those guys were just doing their own. They tried to attack one patrol point, but it was repelled. The situation is under control. There is no problem.”

Meanwhile, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, who is the spokesperson, for the Yoruba nation agitation, commended the action of the agitators.