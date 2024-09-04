ADVERTISEMENT
Yoruba group seeks peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that any action that could lead to ethnic bigotry and a war of attrition should be avoided among the Yoruba and Igbo traders in Lagos.

A Lagos market [Street Life]
A Lagos market [Street Life]

Specifically, the council enjoyed traders at the Ikeja Computer Market in Lagos to continue to live in a harmonious relationship towards endearing peace in the state.

Oladotun Hassan, the President of YCW, made the appeal while addressing newsmen at the palace of Ooni of Ife in Ile-Ife on Wednesday.

Hassan said that the Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, as the head of markets in Lagos State, should be accorded the deserved respect.

He noted that Iyalojas were the traditional heads of the markets, installed by traditional rulers with statutory rites and responsibilities to administer all markets.

Hassan expressed disappointment in the recent allegation against some group attempting to alter the market hierarchy of authorities through misrepresentation, misinformation and intimidation.

People must understand that the sustainable development of the market is for the collective good of the traders and the stakeholders, and this can be done when there is peace, harmony, tranquillity and prosperity with all the tribes.

“On no account should anyone halt or stop the age-long traditional practices attached to the official duties of Iyaloja of Lagos State and Nigeria under the authority of Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

“We will not allow anyone to tarnish or ridicule the Iyaloja stool either in Ikeja Computer Village market or any other part of markets in Lagos,” he said.

Hassan advised that any imposition of levies on traders without the approval of the Iyaloja-General should stop.

He, however, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the alleged disturbance of the market authorities by some group of people in the state.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja General of Ile-Oodua, Alhaja Falilat Lawal, urged all ethnic groups in Lagos, to continue to live in peace and support the Iyaloja-General of Lagos.

Meanwhile, the first Yoruba Obas Summit being organised by YCW has been scheduled for Nov. 7 at the “Monarch’s Hall” of Obafemi Elegushi Royal Palace, Ikate, Lekki, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Hassan said that all Yoruba Obas were expected at the summit, where issues of national development, security, youth and women empowerment would be addressed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

