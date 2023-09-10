ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yoruba community holds prayer session for Kwankwaso, Kano govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Yoruba community in Kano State declared full support for the current administration of Gov. Abba Yusuf as it addresses the welfare of the downtrodden.

Kano gov, Kwankwaso, others hold special prayer ahead tribunal verdict. [Daily Trust]
Kano gov, Kwankwaso, others hold special prayer ahead tribunal verdict. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Leader of the prayer session, Malam Abdulsalam Abdullateef told newsmen that Kano State had become a second home for non-indigenes and as such, the prayer session attracted clerics and the faithful of many groups.

Abdullateef, former Special Adviser on inter-community relations to ex-governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, said Kwankwaso’s brand of politics guaranteed inclusiveness.

The inclusiveness, he explained, paved the way for non-natives to be part of a political process that shaped democratic ethos in Kano State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Yoruba in Kano State fully supported the current administration of Gov. Abba Yusuf as it addresses the welfare of the downtrodden.

“Within eight months to the 2023 general elections, Kwankwaso, the NNPP leader, reinvigorated the party and it won all the federal and state legislative seats as well as the governorship position,’’ Abdullateef said.

He commended Gov. Yusuf for upholding the principles, ideals and strategies of “Kwankwasiyya’’ (Kwankwaso’s style of leadership) which, he noted, had started enhancing the concept of governance in Kano State.

“In 100 days of Gov. Yusuf in office, Kano State witnessed improved infrastructure.

“Hospitals began to function well and the streets of Kano became well lit; phone snatching that had become the bane of the city also ebbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than 1,000 students are enjoying scholarship awards locally and abroad, while schools that were sold by the preceding administration have been retrieved,’’ Abdullateef said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elumelu attracts Indian investors to Nigeria’s opportunities

Elumelu attracts Indian investors to Nigeria’s opportunities

FCTA clarifies crushing of impounded commercial motorcycles

FCTA clarifies crushing of impounded commercial motorcycles

Indian community lauds Modi for inviting Tinubu to G-20 Summit

Indian community lauds Modi for inviting Tinubu to G-20 Summit

Yoruba community holds prayer session for Kwankwaso, Kano govt

Yoruba community holds prayer session for Kwankwaso, Kano govt

Umahi decries dilapidated federal roads in Anambra, other Southeast states

Umahi decries dilapidated federal roads in Anambra, other Southeast states

NDLEA seizes 685kg illicit drugs, dismantles 13 drug joints in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 685kg illicit drugs, dismantles 13 drug joints in Kaduna

Why it's difficult to return to old fees - UNILAG VC

Why it's difficult to return to old fees - UNILAG VC

Tinubu, trusted pillar of Africa’s modern democracy – APC Spain chairman

Tinubu, trusted pillar of Africa’s modern democracy – APC Spain chairman

Ex-agitators urge FG to renew Tompolo's pipeline surveillance contract

Ex-agitators urge FG to renew Tompolo's pipeline surveillance contract

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV