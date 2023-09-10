Yoruba community holds prayer session for Kwankwaso, Kano govt

Leader of the prayer session, Malam Abdulsalam Abdullateef told newsmen that Kano State had become a second home for non-indigenes and as such, the prayer session attracted clerics and the faithful of many groups.

Abdullateef, former Special Adviser on inter-community relations to ex-governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, said Kwankwaso’s brand of politics guaranteed inclusiveness.

The inclusiveness, he explained, paved the way for non-natives to be part of a political process that shaped democratic ethos in Kano State.

He said that the Yoruba in Kano State fully supported the current administration of Gov. Abba Yusuf as it addresses the welfare of the downtrodden.

“Within eight months to the 2023 general elections, Kwankwaso, the NNPP leader, reinvigorated the party and it won all the federal and state legislative seats as well as the governorship position,’’ Abdullateef said.

He commended Gov. Yusuf for upholding the principles, ideals and strategies of “Kwankwasiyya’’ (Kwankwaso’s style of leadership) which, he noted, had started enhancing the concept of governance in Kano State.

“In 100 days of Gov. Yusuf in office, Kano State witnessed improved infrastructure.

“Hospitals began to function well and the streets of Kano became well lit; phone snatching that had become the bane of the city also ebbed.

