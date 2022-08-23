RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe Varsity Teaching Hospital to commence kidney transplant – Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Mohammed Gana, Yobe Commissioner of Health and Human Services says the state University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH), Damaturu, will soon commence kidney transplant.

Dr Mohammed Gana (DailyTrust)
Gana told the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Damaturu on Tuesday that the hospital would conduct the operation in partnership with the Urology and Nephrology Centre, Mansoura University, Egypt.

Gana said the partnership would see doctors from the centre visiting YSUTH to conduct kidney transplantation and YSUTH doctors receiving advanced training in nephrology at the centre in Egypt.

The ultimate management of renal impairment is kidney transplantation and we know how expensive it is and difficult to access.

“ This is why Gov. Mai Mala Buni decided to provide kidney transplanting equipment to YSUTH, since the hospital has the manpower to use them with good training.

“ All these are aimed at bringing down the cost of renal treatment and bringing succour to our people,” the commissioner said.

He said that dialysis was free at the hospital, adding that new dialysis units would soon be established in Gashua and Nguru, two areas worst hit by the disease.

On prevention and cause establishment, the commissioner said the state and development partners would soon commission a high-profile-research.

“ Kidney disease is prevalent in Yobe, especially in the northern parts of the state.

“ The research will be collaborative, because this disease is also present in some parts of Jigawa.

”We will work together in identifying the cause and addressing the disease.

“ Preliminary findings are linking the problem to chemical fertilizer and water supply.

” If it is water supply, we will liaise with the Ministry of Water Resources for interventions,” Gana said.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the research would unravel the mystery behind the upsurge cases of renal disease in the state.

