Yobe spends N800m on foreign scholarship for 316 students

The Yobe Government has spent N800 million on foreign scholarship for 316 students in different institutions from 2019 to 2021.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee. [Dailypost]
Dr Abubakar Kagu, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe Scholarship Board, made this known while addressing newsmen on Gov Mai Mala-Buni’s two years in office.

He said that 233 Yobe indigenes were sponsored to India while 83 others are studying in Sudan, Ukraine, Uganda, UK among other institutions across the globe.

Locally, Kagu said the board awarded scholarship to 109 law graduates studying in Nigeria Law Schools and also paid N1.5 million to each of 10 lecturers of the state’s School of Nursing, Damaturu, who are undergoing masters degree programmes.

The executive secretary said there are 38,000 students of the state origin in over 60 universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

Kagu announced that Sao Tome and Principe had agreed to offer scholarships to 100 undergraduate students in local universities, as part of the of Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority initiative.

Responding to the criticism on the boards decision to award scholarships to Arabic and Islamic studies students in Al Azhar University, Egypt, he said the decision was aimed at countering extremism.

“Al Azhar University is a reputable institution known for promoting and teaching Islam based on peace, tolerance, compassion and unity.

“We want our students to tap from this knowledge and experience to counter any dubious interpretation of the teachings of Islam,” he said.

