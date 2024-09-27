Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action

Dr Mohammed Gana, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, stated this in a statement in Damaturu on Friday. He said the cases were reported in Gubja, Fune, Machina, Nangere and Nguru Local Government Areas.

Gana said, "No fewer than 112 patients were treated and discharged, while nine others, representing 6.8%, sadly died due to the delay in accessing medical services.”

The commissioner said the disease was confirmed after samples of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) patients were earlier tested at the National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) and the University of Maiduguri.

“It has now been confirmed that some of the cases were due to Vibrio cholera, the bacteria that causes cholera.

“With the current heavy rainfall and consequent flooding, a lot of road networks in the state have been damaged.

“Potable water supply is disrupted, which is compounded by contamination of the water sources in these areas, subsequently resulting in an upsurge in cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD).

“This is compounded by difficulties in delivery of services to those locations,” he said.

Gana appealed to all the critical stakeholders to support the state in its bid to stem the tide of the disease.

“This declaration, therefore, is a clarion call on all the health sector partners, religious and traditional leaders as well as the citizens to join hands with the state government and its agencies to curb the menace of cholera.