ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner appealed to all the critical stakeholders to support the state in its bid to stem the tide of the disease.

Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action (Ommcom)
Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action (Ommcom)

Recommended articles

Dr Mohammed Gana, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, stated this in a statement in Damaturu on Friday. He said the cases were reported in Gubja, Fune, Machina, Nangere and Nguru Local Government Areas.

Gana said, "No fewer than 112 patients were treated and discharged, while nine others, representing 6.8%, sadly died due to the delay in accessing medical services.”

The commissioner said the disease was confirmed after samples of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) patients were earlier tested at the National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) and the University of Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has now been confirmed that some of the cases were due to Vibrio cholera, the bacteria that causes cholera.

“With the current heavy rainfall and consequent flooding, a lot of road networks in the state have been damaged.

“Potable water supply is disrupted, which is compounded by contamination of the water sources in these areas, subsequently resulting in an upsurge in cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD).

“This is compounded by difficulties in delivery of services to those locations,” he said.

Gana appealed to all the critical stakeholders to support the state in its bid to stem the tide of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This declaration, therefore, is a clarion call on all the health sector partners, religious and traditional leaders as well as the citizens to join hands with the state government and its agencies to curb the menace of cholera.

“At this point, I urge all our international, national and local partners to bring their full expertise to support the cholera response effort in the state,” the commissioner appealed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action

Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action

FCT FRSC targets 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030

FCT FRSC targets 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030

Akwa Ibom Governor's wife is dead

Akwa Ibom Governor's wife is dead

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

FG moves to curb food crisis, says 12.9% of globally poor people found in Nigeria

FG moves to curb food crisis, says 12.9% of globally poor people found in Nigeria

FG explains why work has slowed down on Lagos-Calabar Highway construction

FG explains why work has slowed down on Lagos-Calabar Highway construction

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

I came to work for Nigerians, not to look for money - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and members of the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, led by former Senate President, Mr Ken Nnamani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday [Presidency]

Nnamani, Dogara, other ex-NASS presiding leaders declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

I remain committed, loyal to PDP - Gov Mutfwang denies plans to join APC