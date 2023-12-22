Yobe govt blames statewide blackout on vandalism
The special adviser said the destruction of the tower left residents of Yobe and Damaturu in a blackout.
Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (retired), Special Adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni, stated this to journalists in Damaturu.
He said the insurgent blew up the tower using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Kasesa area on Thursday night.
Abdulsalam said the vandalised 330KVA conveyed electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Maiduguri.
He said the state government in collaboration with Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) were making efforts to restore normal electricity supply in the state.
