ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe govt blames statewide blackout on vandalism

News Agency Of Nigeria

The special adviser said the destruction of the tower left residents of Yobe and Damaturu in a blackout.

Yobe govt blames statewide blackout on vandalism. [Nigeria Electricity Hub]
Yobe govt blames statewide blackout on vandalism. [Nigeria Electricity Hub]

Recommended articles

Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (retired), Special Adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni, stated this to journalists in Damaturu.

He said the insurgent blew up the tower using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Kasesa area on Thursday night.

Abdulsalam said the vandalised 330KVA conveyed electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special adviser said the destruction of the tower left residents of Yobe and Damaturu in a blackout.

He said the state government in collaboration with Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) were making efforts to restore normal electricity supply in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Experts proffer solutions to rising food inflation

Experts proffer solutions to rising food inflation

Gov Makinde assents to ₦438.4bn Appropriation Bill for 2024

Gov Makinde assents to ₦438.4bn Appropriation Bill for 2024

Yobe govt blames statewide blackout on vandalism

Yobe govt blames statewide blackout on vandalism

Kano residents lament high cost of chicken ahead of Christmas

Kano residents lament high cost of chicken ahead of Christmas

INEC to conduct re-runs, by-elections in 9 states February 3

INEC to conduct re-runs, by-elections in 9 states February 3

Cash shortage may mar our Christmas celebrations, Ibadan residents lament

Cash shortage may mar our Christmas celebrations, Ibadan residents lament

Yahaya Bello presents 40 SUV cars, 25 ambulances to lawmakers, Judges, LGAs

Yahaya Bello presents 40 SUV cars, 25 ambulances to lawmakers, Judges, LGAs

Niger Govt discovers about 200 fake names on its payroll

Niger Govt discovers about 200 fake names on its payroll

FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil [zeenews]

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana [Ministry of Defence]

Let’s stay and salvage Nigeria - Perm sec appeals to doctors, health workers

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget [NAN]

Wike asks NASS to approve ₦17.1bn allocated to FCT in 2024 budget