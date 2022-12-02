RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe Gov, Buni bags Niger Republic’s National Honour Award

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President of the Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, has approved the country’s National Honour Award to Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Gov Buni receiving Niger Republic’s National Honour Award.
Gov Buni receiving Niger Republic's National Honour Award.

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Friday.

Boucary said the president approved the award in appreciation of the governor’s contribution to building relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republics.

”It was a recognition of Gov. Buni ‘s active contributions to strengthening strong bilateral, economic and social relationship between Nigeria and Niger,” he said..

According to the official, the award is also in conformity with the provisions of the Niger’s constitution.

The governor expressed appreciation to Bazoum, the government and people of Niger for the great honour and recognition.

He pledged his continuous support and commitment to building stronger relationship between the two countries.

“Nigeria and Niger are brothers, we all have roles to play in strengthening peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding between the governments and people of the two countries,” Buni said.

The governor added that the award would spur him to do more to improve the extant bond between the two nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award came after Buni received Nigeria’s National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October.

