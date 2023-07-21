ADVERTISEMENT
Yobe begins vaccination against anthrax in livestock

News Agency Of Nigeria

State's Director of Veterinary services noted that camels, cattle, sheep and goats were the targeted livestock for the exercise.

The council areas are; Machina, Yusufari, Yunusari and Geidam. Dr Yusuf Maina, Director Veterinary Services at the Yobe Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Damaturu that camels, cattle, sheep and goats were the targeted livestock for the exercise.

He said the vaccination was advised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Maina explained that the federal ministry advised all states sharing borders with other countries to take steps to prevent the outbreak of Anthrax as livestock were moved across borders.

He represented Dr Abubakar Kolere, Permanent Secretary in the Yobe Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the kick-off of the vaccination.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

