Yenagoa thrown into darkness after vandals destroy 2 transmission towers

News Agency Of Nigeria

TCN stated that Yenagoa Metropolis and the entire Bayelsa are still without power supply.

Yenagoa thrown into darkness after vandals destroy 2 transmission towers [ESI-Africa.com]
TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday. Mbah said that the incident caused the collapse of both towers, cutting off the power supply to Bayelsa including TCN’s Yenagoa Sub-station and the Gbarain Power Station.

TCN said that presently, Yenagoa Metropolis and the entire Bayelsa are still without power supply. The company said engineers led by Emmanuel Akpa, General Manager Transmission, Port Harcourt Region, Emmanuel accompanied by operatives of the Department of State Services have inspected the site of the destroyed towers.

"Plans are already ongoing to mobilise a contractor on an emergency basis to reconstruct the collapsed towers.

“This follows an incident on June 16, where an individual was caught destroying tower T238 along the Owerri/Ahoada 132kV double circuit transmission lines.

"Another act of vandalism occurred on June 10, at the Ahoada Transmission Substation,” the company said.

The company urged the public to help in the ongoing fight against the vandalism of power infrastructure nationwide. TCN said it will continue to collaborate with security operatives and host communities including the DSS and Civil Defence Corps to combat the menace.

"Meanwhile, we are interfacing with stakeholders including security operatives in Yenagoa to put in place other initiatives geared towards helping TCN curtail the menace within the State.

"As we continue to work towards a robust grid, it is pertinent to note that a nation’s power sector cannot grow efficiently if funds intended for infrastructural expansion are repeatedly used to replace vandalised equipment,” TCN added.

