Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, made the statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He spoke at the Yewaland Development Forum(YDF) 8th Distinguished Lecture Series, “Yewa's Talk” and his Investiture as the Grand Patron of the Forum.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture titled “Yewaland: Harnessing Our Potential and Opportunities Towards 2027 and Beyond” was held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

“It is no longer news that our area has suffered in the scheme of things since the creation of Ogun State on February 3, 1976.

“In the over 48 years of history of Ogun State, no one from our senatorial district has been opportune to lead the state as the number one citizen.

“This unjust and unequitable anomaly is not as a result of not presenting ourselves for service or indeed a result of lack of eminently qualified persons,” Adeola said.

He said that all hands must be on deck to liberate the people of Yewaland politically and empower them economically.

“Towards 2027, a leading and knowledge-based organisation such as YDF must dispassionately look at all the factors that should engender success for Ogun West senatorial district in the governorship race.

“I have no doubt that the wherewithal to achieve the just aspiration of our people is available but we must consciously and painstakingly put our best foot forward this time around.

“Going forward, I don’t expect anyone from Yewaland to be a bystander in the ongoing struggle for political power in Ogun State,” he said.

According to him, with the array of eminent sons and daughters of Yewaland that populate the YDF, he is further convinced that Yewaland has all it takes to aspire and possibly win any high office in Nigeria and beyond.

Commending the YDF for counting him worthy of investiture as Grand Patron, the lawmaker pledged to always support and participate in the forum’s development initiatives for Yewaland.

“I suspect that the major considerations for this honour may be in recognition of my contributions to the development of Yewaland in both human and infrastructure aspects as well as contribution to Ogun State and national development over the years.

“For over a decade now, I have made it one of my passions to strive towards the liberation of my people in Yewaland from the shackles of total neglect and underdevelopment that is traceable to unjust marginalisation from political power at state and Federal Government levels.

“My approach was to use personal resources and facilitations from government at the federal level to begin to address the rampant indices of underdevelopment in all sectors in Yewaland.

“In this wise, educational and health infrastructure, markets, and roads have been constructed as well as provision of water and light to begin to address our development challenges which organisations like YDF are addressing in their capacity.

“Equally, thousands of Yewa indigenes have benefitted directly from different types of empowerment and skills acquisition training,” he added.

Adeola said that since he became the representative of the area at the Senate, he had worked very hard to impact lives.

“God willing, my promise of making Ogun West a Small London before the end of my tenure is well on course,” he said.

While acknowledging the contributions of his predecessors and other political officeholders to the development of Ogun West, Adeola promised to accomplish more for the benefit of the people.

Dr Iziaq Salako, the Guest Speaker and Minister of State for the Environment said there was a need for strong synergy and alliance among stakeholders for Yewa to produce the next Ogun governor.

“When we truly synergise we can all progress. 2027 is the year for Ogun West to reset and to be set free.

“Division and confusion can end our agenda. If we work together, there is nothing we really cannot achieve,” Salako said.

On why 2027 was significant, Salako said that by then, Ogun would have crossed the golden age of 50 by a year and the phrase ‘Yewa people’ would be approaching 40 years.

Salako said that Yewaland arguably remained the largest land area and most populous sub-ethnic group in Ogun, making the area the reason the state is called the Gateway State.

He said Yewaland remained the agricultural backbone of the state and that it should begin to use its strengths to achieve political opportunities in the state.

“The average Ogun person wants the next governor of Ogun State to be a Yewa man. The average Yewa man is politically conscious,” he added.

Calling on stakeholders to work together, Salako said there was a need to sit down and work hard, adding “It is the hard work and collaboration that will speak for Yewa in 2027.”

He urged the sub-ethnic group to deploy social intelligence through alliances within and without, exploring blood linkages to achieve the political goals of Yewa in 2027.

Salako called on leaders to begin to build social systems and organise the people toward achieving the Yewa Project in 2027.

He said that the sub-ethnic group had not been strategic in some of the past elections.

“Elections cannot be won on the basis of sentiments and bravado alone,” he said.