Yahaya Bello tasks youths to make numbers count

The young population of the country has indicated that the youths boast the highest population demographic in the country and can thus dictate the next political course of the country if they take action by participating in the political processes of the country starting 2023.

The governor released this statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed whilst he was speaking at the National Youth Summit in Abuja on Friday.

He said in his statement: “Nigerian youths no longer have any excuse not to take over the nation’s leadership considering the exploits of some young Nigerians in every sector of the nation’s economy.

“Nigeria is waiting for young people to steer the country towards the dreams of its founding fathers because those who gave their lives for the formation of this nation did so at their youthful age.

“Youth no longer have any excuse not to take the lead. We are not just youthful, we are useful and purposeful. This is the time for you to mobilize yourselves and begin an advocacy for youths involvement in governance.

“Most of you sitting down here are above 30 years of age. At 32, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) was already Head of State. He fought the civil war just for Nigeria survival as an indivisible and united entity.

“General Murtala was also pretty young when he became the Head of State and he also made meaningful contributions to the development of our dear state.

“The youth must begin to see themselves as critical stakeholders whose time has come to take over the leadership of this country.”

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----