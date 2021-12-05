RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yahaya Bello tasks youths to make numbers count

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Seye Omidiora

The Kogi state governor tasks the youths in the country to not just be political spectators.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state. [PM News]
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state. [PM News]

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on Nigerian youths to not be political spectators in the face of the next general elections coming in 2023.

Recommended articles

The young population of the country has indicated that the youths boast the highest population demographic in the country and can thus dictate the next political course of the country if they take action by participating in the political processes of the country starting 2023.

The governor released this statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed whilst he was speaking at the National Youth Summit in Abuja on Friday.

He said in his statement: “Nigerian youths no longer have any excuse not to take over the nation’s leadership considering the exploits of some young Nigerians in every sector of the nation’s economy.

“Nigeria is waiting for young people to steer the country towards the dreams of its founding fathers because those who gave their lives for the formation of this nation did so at their youthful age.

“Youth no longer have any excuse not to take the lead. We are not just youthful, we are useful and purposeful. This is the time for you to mobilize yourselves and begin an advocacy for youths involvement in governance.

“Most of you sitting down here are above 30 years of age. At 32, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) was already Head of State. He fought the civil war just for Nigeria survival as an indivisible and united entity.

General Murtala was also pretty young when he became the Head of State and he also made meaningful contributions to the development of our dear state.

“The youth must begin to see themselves as critical stakeholders whose time has come to take over the leadership of this country.”

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police in Yobe revive 'crack squad' to tackle farmers-herders clashes

Police in Yobe revive 'crack squad' to tackle farmers-herders clashes

APC splinter group in Lagos says no going back after defection

APC splinter group in Lagos says no going back after defection

NYSC is here to stay, FG tells critics

NYSC is here to stay, FG tells critics

Lagos4Lagos Defection: APC says nothing can change PDP’s misfortune in Lagos

Lagos4Lagos Defection: APC says nothing can change PDP’s misfortune in Lagos

Yahaya Bello tasks youths to make numbers count

Yahaya Bello tasks youths to make numbers count

FG approves booster vaccine shots for Nigerians

FG approves booster vaccine shots for Nigerians

Vaccine Inequality: Only 3.% of Nigerians vaccinated against COVID — FG

Vaccine Inequality: Only 3.% of Nigerians vaccinated against COVID — FG

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

No new COVID-19 death in Nigeria – NCDC

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]