ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yahaya Bello salutes Ilebaye for winning 'BBNaija All Stars' season 8

News Agency Of Nigeria

He reassured the citizens of the state of his administration’s commitment to support and empower the youth in their pursuit of legitimate aspirations.

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello
Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello

Recommended articles

Bello, in a statement issued in Lokoja by his Media Aide, Onogwu Mohammed, said her victory confirmed her brilliance, perseverance and humility.

The governor described Ilebaye, a criminology graduate of Salem University, Lokoja, as a true trendsetter and Kogi’s pride.

“I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Kog, Ilebaye Odiniya, for emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija All-stars Season reality television show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ilebaye, you are a trendsetter and Kogi’s pride, who has excelled in both academic and social spheres.

“This victory is a testament to your brilliance, intellect and maturity. Your determination, resilience, and poise set you apart during the three months you spent in the house,” he said.

He acknowledged Ilebaye as the face of a positive revolution in the history of African entertainment, not only for the youth of Kogi but for Nigeria, Africa, and the global community.

While celebrating Ilebaye’s achievement, Bello also commended the outstanding performance of Kogi youths in various academic and social endeavours across the country and the globe.

He recalled the recent global recognition received by another Kogi youth, Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, who emerged as the overall best performer in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations, earning her an overseas scholarship for further education.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, both Ilebaye and Oluwabukolami served as beacons of inspiration and motivation to other youths, not only in Kogi but across Nigeria.

He reassured the citizens of the state of his administration’s commitment to support and empower the youth in their pursuit of legitimate aspirations.

The governor affirmed: “Our administration will continue to support and empower the youth through various initiatives aimed at fostering inclusion, job creation and harnessing our natural youthful energy,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Ohanaeze Chairman urges Nigerians to endure economic hardship

Ex-Ohanaeze Chairman urges Nigerians to endure economic hardship

Yahaya Bello salutes Ilebaye for winning 'BBNaija All Stars' season 8

Yahaya Bello salutes Ilebaye for winning 'BBNaija All Stars' season 8

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦35k increment for every worker to avert looming strike

BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦35k increment for every worker to avert looming strike

8 dead, 7 injured in Delta auto crash - FRSC

8 dead, 7 injured in Delta auto crash - FRSC

BREAKING: BUA reduces cement price to ₦3,500 per bag

BREAKING: BUA reduces cement price to ₦3,500 per bag

Soludo renames Anambra Cargo Airport after Chinua Achebe

Soludo renames Anambra Cargo Airport after Chinua Achebe

Independence: Remain hopeful for better Nigeria, Obi tells Nigerians

Independence: Remain hopeful for better Nigeria, Obi tells Nigerians

FG denies ₦50bn plea bargain deal with Emefiele

FG denies ₦50bn plea bargain deal with Emefiele

Katsina university suspends 6 students over alleged murder of colleague

Katsina university suspends 6 students over alleged murder of colleague

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'