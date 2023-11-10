ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor, who personally attended the funeral rites of the late Lokoja Local Government chairman, noted that Lokoja and the state had lost a gem.

The burial of the Lokoja LG boss who died on election eve [NAN]
The burial of the Lokoja LG boss who died on election eve [NAN]

Bello, in a statement issued by Mohammed Onogwu, his Chief Press Secretary, on Friday in Lokoja, said Dan Asabe’s death was tragic and painful.

He described the council chairman, who died early Friday, as a strong political figure in the state.

“Hon Dan Asabe was a hardworking, dedicated, and compassionate young man, who was a friend to all.

“His demise is a monumental tragedy, leaving deep sorrow in the hearts of everyone,” he said.



He urged the family, the government and the people of the council area to accept the incident as the will of Allah.

“I am deeply shocked and devastated at the news of DanAsabe’s death. His untimely passing is heartbreaking and painful.

“I have lost a reliable associate, a great confidant, and an administrator, who toiled tirelessly for the betterment of his people,” Bello added.

Bello eulogised his unique qualities of tolerance, friendliness, and passion for the well-being of his people.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the soul of DanAsabe eternal rest while asking God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

News Agency Of Nigeria

