Yahaya Bello's government denies reports of extra-judicial killings in Kogi

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi Commissioner for Information, made this known in a statement in Lokoja on Tuesday.

"The insinuation on extra judicial killings is what some naysayers and purveyors of violence, who were hard-hit by the recent onslaught on criminals in the state want people to believe.

"It's unfortunate that they have been mourning a criminal, gunrunner and kidnapper, who was taken down by security agents after his attack on security operatives in the state.

"We cannot sacrifice the peace of the state on the alter of violent politics," he said..

Fanwo argued that it had become imperative for the state government to clear the air on the matter, occasioned by a purported protest by ill-informed political agents in wigs, who were clearly acting the script of sponsors of violence in Kogi.

He claimed that the protest was a deliberate act to misinform the general public and create an impression of crisis in the confluence state ahead of the November 11 governorship poll.

According to him, it is part of a list of activities that was drawn by some unpopular political actors who desperately want power and are banking on using killers and criminals to achieve their blood-drenching ambition.

"The Kogi government wishes to state clearly and unequivocally that the good people of the state are totally in support of actions being taken by security agencies to rid the state of crime and allow the peace that has been enjoyed over the years endure.

"If there is anyone on the streets protesting against the peace and security of the state, that person must immediately be regarded as a criminal whose trade has been cut short by the zero tolerance for criminality approach of the security agencies.

"We wish to inform members of the general public that the Kogi government will continue to make deliberate and legally-certified efforts at ensuring peace and security in the state.

"This is because that remains the principal responsibility of the government. Politicians harbouring criminals with the intent of disturbing the peace of the state will always have security agencies to contend with," he said.

The commissioner, however, called on security agencies to invite politicians expressing sadness over the death of a criminal for questioning.