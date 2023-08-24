YABATECH matriculates 4407 as Rector warns against indecent dressing

Speaking at the matriculation of 4,407 students in the college on Thursday, Abdul said that entrepreneurial course had been introduced and made compulsory for the purpose.

He said that each school of study would have a hub for students to exhibit business ideas.

“If you can make something, come and exhibit it there, with that, you will be able to grow your business even right in school.

” We are creating opportunities and environment that will help you to do that, the management has agreed to create ‘ Science Technology Business Incubation Hubs’.

” It’s time to widen your horizon, you may be here to study engineering, but along the line, discover you have talent in Art, or here to study science and discover that you have a talent in technical education.

“You have to take hold of the opportunity here on campus; education is not limited to classroom and textbooks alone, but embrace all aspects of campus life, and be a world class student.

“The idea is to create platform for entrepreneurial orientation, as times are changing and everyone must not be ‘ I beg to apply’.

” In those days, the jobs were there, but in these days, we want you to be creators of the jobs and be the leader of yourself.”

Abdul said the oath taking signified that the students had accepted to abide by rules and regulations governing their conduct in YABATECH, and they should always remember it.

”You’ll also be introduced to the systems, structures and school handbook that contains detailed informations that will guide you while in this citadel of learning.

“This includes shunning all forms of anti-social, unruly behaviours such as cultism, drug abuse, exam malpractice and sexual immorality.

“Above all, note that discipline in all ramification is a hallmark that must be maintained. Refrain from acts that may tarnish your image, the college or your family."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 23,948 candidates applied for full time and part time programmes, while only 4,407 were offered admission in nine schools of the college.

The Schools are, Agricultural Technology, Art Designs/Printing, Engineering, Environmental Science, Management and Business Studies, Science, Technology, Liberal Studies and Technical Education.

The rector warned against indecent dressing, saying the school expected students to dress responsibly while on the campus.

He said that attendance of lectures was compulsory, with 75 per cent as prerequisite for students’ participation in the college examination.

“Lectures must be attended regularly and punctually, you must be in the class without which you will not be allowed to take part in the examination,” the rector stressed.

Abdul said that the college had research outlets available for the students to develop their thinking and help them come up with unique products that could sell to the world.

According to him, the Applied Research and Technology Innovation (ARTI), Centre, Centre for Research Support and Grants, amongst others, all there to support the students.