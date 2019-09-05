South African Minister International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor says many Nigerians in the country are involved in drug and human trafficking.

The minister said this while responding to claims that South Africa ’s security agencies did not do enough to protect foreigners during the xenophobic attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country.

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2, 2019, South African mobs launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

Reacting to the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in an interview on eNCA, a South African news platform, Pandor said South African s believe that Nigerians are harming their youths.

Asked if the South African security agencies helped in protecting foreigners during the attack, Pandor said, “I would appreciate them in helping us as well to address the belief our people have and the reality that there are many persons from Nigeria dealing in drugs in our country.

“I believe that Nigerian nationals are involved in human trafficking and other abusive practices.

“These kind of assistance of ensuring that such persons do not come to our country will be of great assistance to our nation.”

Due to the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, withdrew its participation at the ongoing World Economic Forum holding in the country.

Nigeria has also recalled it Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala, in protest of xenophobic attacks on its nationals in South Africa.