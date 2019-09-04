Due to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, Air Peace has offered free flights to Nigerians, who are willing to return home from the country.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, by Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs.

In the statement, Nwonye said Air Peace has volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday, September 6, 2019, to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria “free of charge.”

He said, “The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.”

”Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement.”

Recall that some Nigerians were attacked in the recent spate of violence that erupted in South Africa on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

South African mobs launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas.