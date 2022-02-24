World War III trends as Russia's attack on Ukraine sparks fear on Twitter

The event that many fear could lead to World War III is currently happening in Ukraine and world leaders are already making to stop it from further escalation.

In the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022, Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a televised address announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Shortly after his address, major Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Dnipro were attacked.

‘Hundreds’ of Ukrainian troops were killed as bombs rained from the sky, while Ukrainian troops reportedly downed five Russian planes in retaliation.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also announced the country’s readiness to hand over weapons to citizens who are willing to defend themselves.

But the world is not going to sit back and watch the crisis dovetail into a full blown war that'll have to involve the rest of the world.

Many world leaders have condemned Ukraine’s invasion by the Russian military forces with the President of the United States, Joe Biden saying the attack was unjustified.

Reacting to the ongoing onslaught in Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson said the full invasion of the country is a catastrophe for Europe.

However, as the world continues to react to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, World War III, an event no one wants to experience is one of the main topics of conversations on Twitter.