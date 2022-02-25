RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Ima Elijah

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, says that Africa will benefit from World War III.

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC
Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Reacting to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, says that World War III is an opportunity for Africa to grow out of poverty.

While Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, Garba shared a post on Facebook expressing that Africa not participating in the first and second world wars is the reason the continent remains "poor and abandoned."

He wrote on Facebook: "Most of you don’t know that Africa needs the Third World War more than every other continent on the planet."

"We were nothing in the first and the second, that’s why we remained poor and abandoned. WW3 is an opportunity for Africa."

Adamu Garba Facebook Post
Adamu Garba Facebook Post

Garba is a Nigerian politician and IT expert, who founded the popular Crowwe app. He was a presidential candidate in the 2019 election, under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ima Elijah

