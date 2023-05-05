2Sure collaborates with NIMSA to educate over 2 million Nigerians on cleanliness on World Hand Hygiene Day

Through this partnership, 2Sure and NIMSA aim to promote good hand hygiene practices and provide access to hygiene solutions in communities that need them the most.

The collaboration involves a series of initiatives including awareness campaigns, hygiene education programmes and the distribution of 2Sure products in various locations across Nigeria by NIMSA. The aim is to ensure that Nigerians meet and maintain global hand hygiene standards.

World Hand Hygiene Day is celebrated yearly with the aim of maintaining global standards on the importance of hand hygiene practices. It is a grassroots education programme on the prevention of the spread of infectious diseases, and to bring people together in support of hand hygiene.

The theme for the year, Save Lives – Clean Your Hands, emphasises the critical role that hand hygiene plays in reducing healthcare-associated infections and preventing the spread of germs in daily life.

While speaking at the event organised to announce the partnership, the Managing Director of SevenUp Bottling Company (SBC), Ziad Maalouf, spoke on how the brand 2Sure was born as a form of corporate social responsibility to Nigerians during the time of the COVID-19 outbreak in the year 2020.

He said, "When COVID hit, the need for hand hygiene increased and Clean Your Hands was the mantra. Sanitisers became very important and it is no shock that the prices in Nigeria became ridiculous. SBC saw this and knew that the country needed help.

"Hence, 2Sure was created to fill the gap. It took 11 days from ideation to manufacturing for the brand to be launched. It was a brand that came to life as a form of corporate social responsibility rather than for profit."

Pulse Nigeria

The GM Marketing at SBC, Segun Ogunleye, expressed his delight over the collaboration with NIMSA saying, "We are thrilled to partner with the Nigerian Medical Students Association to support this important cause. As a leading provider of personal hygiene products, we are committed to promoting good hand hygiene practices and helping to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

"It is also good to see that the values of NIMSA align with the values of 2Sure. This definitely proves that the world can achieve so much with the youths being involved. A society with committed youths can only get better."

The president of NIMSA, Ejim Clement Egba, also expressed how important hand hygiene is and how insignificant it is treated in this part of the world. He also appreciated 2Sure for showing up at a time when Nigeria really needed their product.

Pulse Nigeria

In celebration of World Hand Hygiene Day, over 75,000 student members of NIMSA will distribute 2Sure products to over two million people in various communities at the grassroots level.

The collaboration between 2Sure and Nigerian Medical Student Association is a testament to the shared commitment of both organisations to promote good hand hygiene practices and improve public health in society.