World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

She explained that the state government is interested in bringing development and investors to the state through the development of its tourist sites.

“We have a lot of tourist sites in the state and the governor is working hard to develop them to generate revenue.

“Already, Murtal park and Gurara waterfall are already generating revenues to the state and with the remodeling of the Ladi Kwali Pottery centre, more investors will come into the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that the centre which was sold off at about N6 million was retrieved by the present administration at the sum of N45 million.

She said the centre would be reconstructed with modern technology to train women and youths on various skills.