World Bank supports 6,062 Lagos farmers with agric inputs, assets

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that water and sanitary facilities were upgraded in 20 wet markets while 1,531 farmers benefitted from infrastructure improvement.

Farmers receiving broiler chicks and feeds from Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) Programme on Saturday in Lagos.
Farmers receiving broiler chicks and feeds from Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) Programme on Saturday in Lagos.

Jonathan Obayemi, State Project Coordinator, Lagos N-CARES, stated this at the distribution exercise in Alimosho Local Government Areas (LGAs) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the initiative was second cycle of the implementation of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) programme.

Obayemi noted that beneficiaries were drawn from across the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

He said that the farmers from Oshodi, Ikorodu, Agege, Kosofe, Shomolu, Surulere, Ifako-Ijaye and Ikeja had received the support.

He added that the programme would bridge the resource gaps that hinders production and productivity of small scale farmers in the state.

Obayemi said that the programme was designed to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on poor and vulnerable households in the state.

“The distribution of agricultural inputs and assets to farmers is a part of fulfilment of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s electoral promises to Lagosians as well as part of measures to cushion the impact of the recent fuel subsidy removal on agricultural production in the state.

“In this cycle, 2,652 farmers will receive crops (maize seeds, cassava cuttings, vegetable seeds, fertiliser, herbicides and insecticides), and livestock (broiler chicks, poultry feeds, fish juveniles, fish feeds and medication) inputs.

“Also, 3,410 farmers will receive production and processing assets including pig weaners, point of lay birds, sheep and goat weaners, water pumps and hoses, battery cages, fishing nets, motorised sprayers, smoking kilns and grinding machine,” he said.

Obayemi said that these initiatives would increase food production and enhance food security.

“In addition, 2,299 farmers will benefit from improved agricultural infrastructure support including culverts, walkways, roads rehabilitation and small scale irrigation facilities.

“Also, water and sanitary facilities will also be upgraded in about 50 wet markets across the state to improve sanitation in the markets.

“All support will spread through the end of the year 2023,” he said.

Obayemi said that Lagos FADAMA was implementing four Disbursement Linked Indicators under Result Area 2- Enhancing Food Security and Safe functioning of Food Supply chain under the N-CARES programme.

He said that in the first cycle of disbursement, 2,000 farmers benefitted from the supply of inputs, while 2,025 farmers benefitted from production and processing assets.

He added that water and sanitary facilities were upgraded in 20 wet markets while 1,531 farmers benefitted from infrastructure improvement.

On her part, Mrs Olatokunbo Emokpae, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, re-emphasised that food security was key to making Lagos a 21st Century Economy being one of the pillars of Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda.

