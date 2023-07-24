ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

National coordinator noted that the project will deal with issues of landscape restoration for the benefit of agriculture and improvement of the people’s livelihood.

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria
World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

Recommended articles

Dr Abdulhamid Umar, ACReSAL National Coordinator of ACReSAL, a World Bank project, made the disclosure on Monday, July 23, 2023 in Jos, at the opening of a capacity building workshop for staff managing implementation of the project.

Umar said that 250 participants were in Jos to deep dive on Component B of the project, which deals with issues of landscape restoration for the benefit of agriculture and improvement of the people’s livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the move was imperative, since agriculture was the mainstay of the people, but Climate Change and other human factors were adversely affecting it.

“So, we are here to have a deep dive and have proper understanding of what Component B, seeks to deliver to our communities and our households.

“Statistics abound that the northern part of Nigeria is severely retarded, severely bashed and severely damaged by climate change challenges.

“It has reached the extent that the landscape in northern part of Nigeria is so degraded and disintegrated, such that it has led to massive migration of our people.

“If you count the 11 frontline states of northern Nigeria, where Sahara Desert incursion is so severe, like Borno, Yobe Jagawa, Katsina, Kano Sokoto and Kebbi, among others, you will agree with me that the landscape there is rapidly degrading,” Umar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, ACReSAL is in Jos, because mining activities over the years have degraded the landscapes of Plateau, to the point that ponds have become death traps.

Mr Garba Gonkol, the Plateau Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, lauded the state government for releasing its counterpart funds for the smooth take off of the project, which started late last year.

According to Gonkol, the topography of the state has many environmental challenges, including excessive erosion and flooding. He also noted that the rampant and uncontrolled mining activities ongoing in many parts of the state, were degrading the landscape.

On her part, Dr Joy Agene, the project’s Task Team Leader, urged the states to develop proposals that were implementable in line the project focus. Agene said that already, seven states had submitted their proposals, and so they could now assess and see how they could better deliver on their mandate.

She urged the people to focus in internalising the framework, and how it would be implemented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Manievel Sene, Lead of Component B, in his presentation, said that the component had B1 and B2, which deal with community strengthening and community investments respectively.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS

Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD

'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD

10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood

No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood

Osodeke urges review of hike in public school fees, fears impact on the poor

Osodeke urges review of hike in public school fees, fears impact on the poor

Anyanwu vows to tackle insecurity, neglect in Imo state

Anyanwu vows to tackle insecurity, neglect in Imo state

'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas

'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security