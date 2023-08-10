ADVERTISEMENT
World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

Ima Elijah

World Bank halts development projects to address anti-homosexual sentiments in Uganda.

Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda [VOA]
Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda [VOA]

The Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023, which has drawn international criticism, includes provisions that classify "aggravated homosexuality" as a capital offense and imposes severe penalties, including life imprisonment, for consensual same-sex relations. This legislation has placed Uganda among the countries with the strictest anti-LGBTQ laws globally.

In a statement released on Tuesday, August 08, 2023, the World Bank Group emphasised its stance against the law, asserting that the act fundamentally contradicts its values. The institution's decision means that no new public financing projects will be submitted to the bank's board of directors for approval in Uganda, at least for the time being.

The move follows growing pressure from human rights organizations and members of the United States Congress. Advocates for LGBTQ rights have been urging international entities to take a stronger stance against Uganda's law. Several US Congress members wrote to World Bank President Ajay Banga, urging the immediate suspension of all ongoing and future lending to Uganda until the law is repealed.

The World Bank's statement also highlighted its commitment to promoting inclusivity and nondiscrimination, stating that their objective is to shield sexual and gender minorities from bias and exclusion in the projects they support. As a part of this commitment, the World Bank is currently engaged in discussions with Ugandan authorities concerning this contentious matter.

In response to the enactment of the anti-LGBTQ law, the US State Department updated its travel advisory for Uganda at the end of July. The advisory encouraged US citizens to reconsider travel to the country, citing concerns about crime, terrorism, and the new legislation's impact on the LGBTQ community.

