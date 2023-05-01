Workers’ Day: Bi-Courtney lauds Nigerian workers’ ingenuity

The operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Ikeja, Lagos, hosts over 10,000 travellers, concessionaires, and other users of the terminal daily.

In a press release the by company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Oluwatosin Onalaja, the company stated that it recognizes the importance of Nigerian workers’ contributions to world trade and commerce.

It, however, advised that given the level of skill and opportunities available to workers worldwide, it is crucial for Nigerian workers to be proportionally motivated and given a conducive environment in which to excel.

Despite the challenging economic situation in Nigeria, BASL commends the level of tenacity, innovation, and ingenuity displayed by Nigerian workers and entrepreneurs across different sectors, such as aviation, fintech, and entertainment.

“Nigerian workers have proven to be tough and able to excel under the harshest of conditions, which is why they often take the lead in other countries around the world,” the statement read.

BASL Management also emphasizes the importance of having the right infrastructure in place to enable workers to do even more remarkable things, stressing that with the right support and enabling environment, Nigerian workers can achieve more greater heights and contribute significantly to the development of the country’s economy.

“Additionally, BASL’s over 400-strong workforce is committed to delivering safety, security, and comfort to the daily 10,000 travelers, concessionaires, and other users of the MMA2 Terminal in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The company’s workforce works tirelessly to ensure smooth passage and a memorable experience for everyone, with painstaking attention to detail and adherence to all regulatory standards.

“On the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the commencement of operations at MMA2 BASL sends a special admiration for over 35 staff that have chosen to stay with the service for a long as 16 years and wishes them fulfillment long life and increased productivity”, the statement added.