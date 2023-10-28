Work to begin on Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road soon – Gov Abiodun

Abiodun spoke at the 2023 ‘Odun Omo Owu’ celebration with the theme “A New Dawn” held on Saturday at Oba Adeleye Park, Sokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor explained that the harrowing experience motorists went through on the expressway would soon be a thing of the past.

He also disclosed that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Powered Mass Transit Buses would be launched on Monday, Oct. 30.

Abiodun said that the conversion of the mass transit buses to CNG was part of the palliative measure taken to lessen the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the people.

He said that the state government was the first in the country to record such achievement.

The governor added that the state had taken steps to boost investments and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He declared that the state was the third in Internally Generated Revenue and the third largest economy in the country.

“We have also invested heavily in security, thus making Ogun State one of the safest and most suitable States for investment to thrive in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor described the theme of the festival as apt, saying the celebration was a veritable platform to showcase the rich culture of the Owu people.

“Let me make it clear that the contemporary history of the Yoruba race is not complete without the role of the Owu Kingdom, especially in the early 19th century.

“The people of Owu have proudly created a common cultural identity and distinct heritage within Nigeria’s political space, especially in the South West,” he said.

In his remarks, the Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola, commended Abiodun for his love for culture and tradition.