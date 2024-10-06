ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

News Agency Of Nigeria

Muoka tasked the congregation to remain steadfast in God embrace the heavenly train and not look back.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka
Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Recommended articles

Mouka, whose church has been the topic, especially among social media content creators, over its mode of worship, made the assertion at the close of its two-day revival held at its headquarters at Ijesha, Lagos state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised to rekindle the hope of the faithful, featured revival, healing and deliverance sessions.

The theme of the revival was: “Wonderful Move of God as of Old”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just as of old, God has continued to do wonders in Chosen, to the surprise of many who lack the knowledge of how God uses things of common to confirm things of great.

“Those scorning you for your faith shall be further bewildered on how God will continue to do wonders within the Christian community.

“We should not be bothered by the persecution of the world, but such should make you stronger in faith to fortify your abode in heaven and silence your mockers,” he said.

He stressed that the God of old was the same yesterday, today and tomorrow, therefore, shall remain strange to unbelievers who tend to mock God.

He tasked the congregation to remain steadfast in God embrace the heavenly train and not look back.

ADVERTISEMENT

He offered prayers for the unity of the nation and wisdom for its leadership to employ God’s wisdom in the affairs of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

APC steals 1 LG as PDP wins 30 chairmanship seats in Akwa Ibom elections

APC steals 1 LG as PDP wins 30 chairmanship seats in Akwa Ibom elections

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria sees alarming 220% spike in suspected cases

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria sees alarming 220% spike in suspected cases

80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau

80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau

Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG

Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG

Fubara gets the last laugh, swears in 23 newly elected Rivers LG chairmen

Fubara gets the last laugh, swears in 23 newly elected Rivers LG chairmen

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Gov Yusuf decries corruption potential in Kano LGs, threatens sanctions

Gov Yusuf decries corruption potential in Kano LGs, threatens sanctions

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons