Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

Mouka, whose church has been the topic, especially among social media content creators, over its mode of worship, made the assertion at the close of its two-day revival held at its headquarters at Ijesha, Lagos state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised to rekindle the hope of the faithful, featured revival, healing and deliverance sessions.

The theme of the revival was: “Wonderful Move of God as of Old”.

“Just as of old, God has continued to do wonders in Chosen, to the surprise of many who lack the knowledge of how God uses things of common to confirm things of great.

“Those scorning you for your faith shall be further bewildered on how God will continue to do wonders within the Christian community.

“We should not be bothered by the persecution of the world, but such should make you stronger in faith to fortify your abode in heaven and silence your mockers,” he said.

He stressed that the God of old was the same yesterday, today and tomorrow, therefore, shall remain strange to unbelievers who tend to mock God.

He tasked the congregation to remain steadfast in God embrace the heavenly train and not look back.

