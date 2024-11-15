ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's farming population declines - women to drive 40% agricultural revival

Segun Adeyemi

By 2027, at least 15,000 young farmers across Africa will be equipped with skills in sustainable farming, digital tools, and financial management.

Women have been projected to lead 40% of Nigeria's agricultural revival amid the aging population of farmers. [Getty Images]

Speaking at the Shield Africa Summit 2024 in Abuja on Friday, November 15, CEO Mrs Osenaga Orokpo raised alarms about the sector’s declining workforce.

“The average farmer is 60 years old, while the average African is 19. If we don’t act now, we are heading towards disaster,” she warned.

To reverse this trend, Shield Africa announced the Shield Africa Farmers Academy, scheduled to launch in 2025. The academy aims to train 15,000 young farmers across Africa by 2027, equipping them with skills in sustainable farming, digital tools, and financial management.

“This platform will create 15,000 to 20,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2025,” Mrs Orokpo revealed.

She added that the initiative will partner with the University of Agriculture Makurdi to enhance training and research, targeting a 40-60% increase in crop yields through climate-smart practices.

The programme prioritises inclusivity, committing to 30-40% participation by women and robust support for women-led ventures.

“We invite partners to join us in securing Africa’s agricultural future,” she urged, highlighting its potential for poverty reduction and economic empowerment.

With such targeted efforts, Nigeria’s agricultural revival seems poised to inspire a new generation of farmers.

Also speaking at the event attended by Pulse Nigeria, the Benue State Deputy Governor, Dr Sam Ode, called for collective action to tackle food insecurity and poverty.

"Rural infrastructure is the backbone of any successful agricultural sector," Ode emphasised, noting that Benue's road and electrification projects have reduced transportation costs for agricultural produce by 25% and cut post-harvest losses. These developments, he said, ensure "farmers reap the full rewards of their hard work."

The Deputy Governor highlighted strides in empowering smallholder farmers through access to financing and technology.

Partnerships have enabled thousands to secure affordable credit and adopt modern tools like pest detection apps and irrigation systems, boosting productivity by 50%.

He cited tailored programmes that equip these groups with modern farming techniques and entrepreneurship skills.

"Empowering this group is not just an economic necessity but a pathway to sustainable development," he remarked.

Women farmers, he added, have reported a 20% income increase, enhancing family welfare.

Some farmers were awarded seed grants of ₦20 million each at the event for their outstanding prowess in agro-preneurship.

The gathering witnessed the attendance of Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, deputy governor of Adamawa State, Musa Bosso, commissioner of agriculture in Niger State, Edward Adamu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Osasuyi Dirisu, executive director of Policy Innovation Centre and a host of others.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

