Food Security should be collective responsibility of all Nigerians - APC Chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ojelabi said that people in the South West were known for agriculture, urging them to go back to agriculture to achieve food security.

Ojelabi said this in Lagos on Friday, at the 9th Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting with the theme: ”Ensuring Food Security for Sustainable Future: Youth Participation and Home-grown Farming.”

He said: “The essence of today’s stakeholders meeting is sensitising, enlightening and educating on the need for all of us to face the problem confronting us today.

“Food security should be a collective responsibility particularly our youths, to encourage them to embrace farming; that is the theme,” Ojelabi said.

He urged everyone to plant at least what could be used to feed their families, to reduce the impact of food insecurity.

Ojelabi said that people in the South West were known for agriculture, urging them to go back to agriculture to achieve food security.

He said that the Lagos state government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, was encouraging poultry farmers by giving them feeds and also assisting farmers through sensitisation and provision of basic needs.

Abdul Ahmed Salawu (a.k.a Dullar), Executive Chairman, Shomolu Local Government Area, in his welcome address, said the gathering was very significant and noteworthy to the people.

Salawu said that the programme was an additional one to the people of Shomolu local government, aimed at alleviating the poverty level.

According to the chairman, the programme is a two-in-one event, which is to give account to and empower the constituents.

Also, the Chairman of Shomolu Constituency 1, Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, said the programme was very significant as it was to evaluate what they were doing and not doing well.

Orekoya, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Youth, Sports and Social Development, also encouraged everyone to embrace home farming to alleviate food insecurity.

Orekoya said that without agriculture, the country was going nowhere and that if hunger had been tackled, poverty would have been eradicated.

He encouraged youths to fully engage in farming and other jobs like fashion design, vulcanising, trading and other artisan jobs.

“We are encouraging the youths in meaningful jobs and we are ready to empower them.”

Olorogun Gbolahan Bagostowe, a former Chairman of the local government area, also urged youths to make good use of their time rather than engage in improper acts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 40 artisans were empowered with 10 each of hair dryers, vulcanising machines, sewing machines, grinding machines, and ₦50,000 to 80 beneficiaries.

Taoreed Opeyemi, a beneficiary of a vulcaniser machine, thanked God and the organisers for the gift.

Queen Benjamin, who received a sewing machine, wept for joy saying that she never saw the gesture coming.

She thanked the house member and prayed for more increase.

News Agency Of Nigeria

