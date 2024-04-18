ADVERTISEMENT
Woman births quadruplets via IVF after 15 yrs, JUTH celebrates historic success

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman had her first child 15 years ago and has been trying to conceive since then.

Prof. Chinedu Ekwempu, a Professor of Infertility and Endocrinologist and JUTH’s IVF Centre Coordinator told journalists on Thursday in Jos, that the woman had her first child 15 years ago and had been trying to conceive since then.

He explained that she became pregnant after her first attempt at trying the IVF procedure in JUTH in 2023. Ekwempu said the woman was delivered of quadruplets on April 14 through Caesarean Section (CS) at 33 weeks gestation.

He added that “this is the first time JUTH’s IVF centre is having a set of quadruplets, this is a great feat for the centre and the hospital.

“The mother and the babies are stable and are all in good condition.”

The professor, who said that the hospital commenced IVF services in 2019, added that the cost of the procedure is highly subsidised when compared with the cost of private fertility hospitals.

The cost of the procedure here is highly subsidised, it is about half the price of the cost in private fertility hospitals.

“The centre is supported by the University of Jos, with assistance from TETFUND.”

Ekwempu said infertility is a big challenge in society and requires specialised treatment and care, noting that “IVF is one of the solutions to tackling infertility.”

He advised people with such challenges to seek prompt medical intervention. The mother of the quadruplets commended the hospital “for the professional care from the procedure to delivery.” The elated father of the quadruplets also commended the hospital for the care and professionalism in handling the procedure.

