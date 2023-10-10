CMD calls for protection of mental health as universal human right

Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, the Medical Director of the hospital, delivered this crucial message during a commemorative lecture held in Lagos.

WMHD, celebrated worldwide on October 10th annually, serves as a platform to raise global awareness about mental health issues and to mobilise support for those experiencing mental health challenges.

This year's theme, "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right," underscores the importance of recognising mental health as an integral component of overall well-being.

In his welcoming address, Dr. Owoeye stressed the significance of safeguarding the human rights of all individuals, irrespective of their mental health condition. He lamented the unfortunate reality that many people with mental health issues face violations and deprivation of their rights in society simply because of their condition.

Mental health, according to Owoeye, is an inherent right for everyone, ensuring optimal functioning and well-being. He stated that universal mental health rights imply access to high-quality mental healthcare services for all. Astonishingly, 25 to 30% of the world's population experiences diagnosable mental health conditions, indicating that this can happen to anyone at any time.

Dr. Owoeye reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to providing Nigerians with access to top-notch mental healthcare services, asserting, "Stable mental health is a universal right of everyone."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) asserts that mental health is a basic human right, ensuring the highest attainable standard of mental well-being for all. Owoeye decried the stigmatisation, discrimination, humiliation, and rights violations faced by many individuals with mental health conditions in Nigeria and called for change.

Dr. Olufumilayo Akinola, a Consultant Psychiatrist and guest speaker at the event, stated the need for collective action to promote mental health rights. She underscored the urgency of informing people that access to quality mental health services is their right. Dr. Akinola called for the provision of accessible, affordable, and high-quality mental health services across Nigeria.

She added, "It is the duty of governments, individuals, families, organisations, and the general public to value, protect, and promote mental health."

Despite ongoing advocacy efforts, there are still widespread human rights violations against those with mental health conditions. Many are ostracised and discriminated against solely due to their health condition.