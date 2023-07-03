Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja had, last week adjourned till Monday for the electoral body, which is the first respondent in the petition to open its defence of the Feb. 25 presidential election, which it conducted.

When the petition was called, lead counsel to the INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN told the court that, the first defendant has three days to defend the outcome of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

He informed the court that the electoral body has three witnesses to present in its case and regretted that the witness slated to give evidence on Monday, July 3 2023 was not in court and asked for an adjournment until Tuesday, July 4 2023 for INEC to open its case.

Other respondents are Vice president Kashim Shettima and the APC. He informed the court that the electoral body has three witnesses to present in its case and regretted that the witness slated to give evidence was not in court.

He asked for an adjournment for INEC to open its case in the joint petition by Obi and his party against Tinubu’s election. The request for adjournment was not opposed by the petitioners and President Tinubu, Shettima, and the APC.

Consequently, the five-member panel of Justices of the court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned further proceedings in the petition until Tuesday. The petitioners ‘ counsel Livy Uzoukwu, SAN expressed sadness, however did not object to INEC ‘s application for adjournment.