Witches and wizards trapped me in my mother's womb till 12th month - Obasanjo

According to the retired military general, the delay in his birth was linked to the influence of some witches and wizards who gave his mother a tough time before God's intervention.

Obasanjo revealed this while speaking during a drama presentation titled 'Aremu omo Asabi' held to mark 66 years remembrance of Obasanjo’s late mother, Bernice Obasanjo.

This is contained issued by the former President's Media Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The drama was staged at the main auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Wednesday.

Obasanjo rues mother's death

Obasanjo, however, rued the fact that his mother never lived long enough to witness how God had helped him to become great in life and of course, enjoy the fruits of her hard labour.

He added that even though his mother had nine children, only two of them, himself and his sister, survived.

"I was told I was in my mother’s womb for 12 months, and since I was born, I have not been left for once. She had nine children, but two of us survived, myself and my sister.

“I was the only one who went to school because my father’s belief was that no matter how educated a female child is, she would end up in the kitchen,” he stated.