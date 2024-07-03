ADVERTISEMENT
Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu's release with South East governors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former president says he met the governors to discuss regional development issues.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo [Getty]
This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the former president, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

He said that contrary to media reports, the former president and Chief Emeka Anyaoku met with the governors on their own invitation to discuss regional development issues.

Akinyemi said that the purported release of Kanu by the Federal Government was not part of it.

He said the regional development issues include security and infrastructure, economic and cooperative collaboration among others.

"The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Anyaoku before their summit began. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence," the statement quoted Obasanjo.

News Agency Of Nigeria

