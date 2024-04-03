Windstorm kills 1, destroys 100 houses, primary school in Nasarawa
The government are urged to urgently intervene to cushion the effects on the people of the community.
Recommended articles
Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, the Vice-Chairman of the Doma council area, John Bako-Ari, said that the tragedy occurred on Tuesday.
Bako-Ari said that more than 100 houses were affected, including Agbashi Central Mosque, a primary school and several other public structures.
“It’s true that the windstorm destroyed over 100 houses, including a mosque and a primary school. The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday) in the evening,” he said.
Also speaking on the incident, the acting Chairman of Agbashi Development Association (ADA), Anthony Oshinyeka, described the incident as unfortunate.
Oshinyeka called on the government to urgently intervene to cushion the effects on the people of the community. He called for the immediate release of relief materials and medical aid to the victims of the windstorm.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng