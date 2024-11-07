ADVERTISEMENT
Wike promises to complete dualisation of major FCT township road in December

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike
Wike

Wike gave the assurance shortly after inspecting the project, being executed by Gilmor Engineering Nig. Ltd, in Kuje on Thursday.

He added that due to the importance of the road to the residents of Kuje, the FCT Administration had extended the project from the LEA Secretariat to Gwagwalada.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister had in February 2024, awarded the contract to Gillmor as part of President Bola Tinubu's administration’s efforts to take development to rural communities.

According to him, the road, when completed, will boost economic activities in the area and ease the movement of people, goods and services from Kuje to Gwagwalada.

“The dualisation of the road in Kuje centre will also be handed over to us by December.

“We have directed the contractor to continue the dualisation from Kuje to Gwagwalada to ease transportation difficulties for residents going to Gwagwalada.

“This will not only reduce the distance but also impact positively on the economies of Kuje Area Council.”

The Minister added that the construction of the six-lane dual carriageway from Airport Road to Kuje, being executed by Arab Contractors, was also going on as scheduled.

He commended the pace of the work, adding that the contractor has promised to finish all earthwork by the end of the year.

Speaking on the resources for all completed and ongoing projects in the city centre and area councils, the minister simply said, “It is a matter of strategy and being prudent with available resources.”

Wike, who added that most of the funds were from FCT’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), said: “No government will say they have all the resources needed to provide services to the people.

“What is important is that we try to make sure everybody pays his or her taxes.

“What I can tell you about Nigerians is that, when they see that the taxes they pay are being utilised, they reciprocate by making sure they pay their taxes.”

“They are however reluctant to pay when they pay taxes, and nothing is on the ground to show for it.”

He said that the FCTA was trying as much as it could, to continue to increase its IGR.

He called on the residents of Kuje to cooperate and support the contractor to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

News Agency Of Nigeria

