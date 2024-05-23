ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike described the feat as simply taking governance to the doorsteps of the people, particularly those in rural areas.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Recommended articles

Wike stated this in Abuja on Thursday, during the Ministerial Sectoral Update on the performance of Tinubu’s administration in the last year.

He said, “As I speak to you today, before December this year, we are going to commission not less than 120 kilometres of road in the six Area Councils of the FCT."

Wike described the feat as simply taking governance to the doorsteps of the people, particularly those in rural areas. He added that taking governance to the people was also a demonstration of good governance in line with the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

People say government, what is the government when people don’t have an impact?

“People only hear about the government on the radio, people only hear about the government on television.

“Now they are seeing the government and saying oh! You mean this is what government is all about?

“The government can come to our areas, speak to us, ask us of our problems and the government tells us that we are going to this, and they are doing it?

“That is what is called government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that the government goes beyond merely announcing the minister of FCT on the radio when the people do not know him. He said that to address such, he had visited all the area councils, sat with the community people, and asked them about their challenges for the government to address.

“This is the first time a minister can go to the Area Councils and sit down with the people, talk to them, and let them know what the government is doing,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT Minister Wike set to construct 10,000 low-income houses for the poor

FCT Minister Wike set to construct 10,000 low-income houses for the poor

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Benue: Opposition raises alarm over Gov Alia's alleged 'authoritarian' policies

Benue: Opposition raises alarm over Gov Alia's alleged 'authoritarian' policies

Drama erupts as Binance executive Gambaryan slumps in court during trial

Drama erupts as Binance executive Gambaryan slumps in court during trial

Lawmakers push to return to old national anthem

Lawmakers push to return to old national anthem

President Tinubu approves 2 month free ride on Abuja Metro Line - Wike

President Tinubu approves 2 month free ride on Abuja Metro Line - Wike

DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

FG launches information portal ahead of Tinubu's 1 year in office

FG launches information portal ahead of Tinubu's 1 year in office

Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply

Cross River Govt donates 10 transformers to PHEDC to enhance power supply

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja [NAN]

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja

Tinubu's jets break down, forced to use commercial plane [Peoples Gazette]

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane