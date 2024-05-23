Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Wike stated this in Abuja on Thursday, during the Ministerial Sectoral Update on the performance of Tinubu’s administration in the last year.

He said, “As I speak to you today, before December this year, we are going to commission not less than 120 kilometres of road in the six Area Councils of the FCT."

Wike described the feat as simply taking governance to the doorsteps of the people, particularly those in rural areas. He added that taking governance to the people was also a demonstration of good governance in line with the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People say government, what is the government when people don’t have an impact?

“People only hear about the government on the radio, people only hear about the government on television.

“Now they are seeing the government and saying oh! You mean this is what government is all about?

“The government can come to our areas, speak to us, ask us of our problems and the government tells us that we are going to this, and they are doing it?

“That is what is called government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said that the government goes beyond merely announcing the minister of FCT on the radio when the people do not know him. He said that to address such, he had visited all the area councils, sat with the community people, and asked them about their challenges for the government to address.