Wike promises FCT rural areas development, good governance

Wike stated this on Friday while inspecting the ongoing construction of the 11-kilometre Yangoji-Sukuku Ebo-Road and Kwali Unity Bank Road in the Kwali Area Council of the territory.

He said “I feel delighted that we are taking development to rural areas.

“For me, it is very important to ensure that while actualising the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu, rural communities also benefit from the dividends of democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rural areas are part of the FCT and should enjoy good governance.”

The minister pointed out that development should not be concentrated in the capital city.

This, according to him, will significantly mitigate rural-urban migration being experienced in the FCT.

“You need to give them the infrastructure to be able to develop their communities.

“Providing infrastructure, particularly roads, is key to the development of communities so that they can feel the impact of governance,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the contractor, Gilmor Engineering Ltd, to speed up the work to meet the agreed delivery dateline.

Wike also called on the council chairman to monitor the execution of the project and not rely on reports by civil servants.