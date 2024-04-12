ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike promises FCT rural areas development, good governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister pointed out that development should not be concentrated in the capital city.

Wike reiterates commitment to take development to rural areas
Wike reiterates commitment to take development to rural areas

Recommended articles

Wike stated this on Friday while inspecting the ongoing construction of the 11-kilometre Yangoji-Sukuku Ebo-Road and Kwali Unity Bank Road in the Kwali Area Council of the territory.

He said “I feel delighted that we are taking development to rural areas.

“For me, it is very important to ensure that while actualising the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu, rural communities also benefit from the dividends of democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rural areas are part of the FCT and should enjoy good governance.”

The minister pointed out that development should not be concentrated in the capital city.

This, according to him, will significantly mitigate rural-urban migration being experienced in the FCT.

“You need to give them the infrastructure to be able to develop their communities.

“Providing infrastructure, particularly roads, is key to the development of communities so that they can feel the impact of governance,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the contractor, Gilmor Engineering Ltd, to speed up the work to meet the agreed delivery dateline.

Wike also called on the council chairman to monitor the execution of the project and not rely on reports by civil servants.

He assured that the FCT Administration would do all that needed to be done to ensure the completion of the projects.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet Oluchukwu, first Nigerian female officer cadet to graduate from UK military academy

Meet Oluchukwu, first Nigerian female officer cadet to graduate from UK military academy

Wike promises FCT rural areas development, good governance

Wike promises FCT rural areas development, good governance

Nigeria's oil production has dropped but minister says no cause for alarm

Nigeria's oil production has dropped but minister says no cause for alarm

Former dispatch rider narrates how he helped Emefiele pick $3m cash

Former dispatch rider narrates how he helped Emefiele pick $3m cash

Enugu govt issues queries to 164 civil servants over absenteeism

Enugu govt issues queries to 164 civil servants over absenteeism

I'm in a hurry to deliver - Ondo Gov tells 12 newly sworn-in commissioners

I'm in a hurry to deliver - Ondo Gov tells 12 newly sworn-in commissioners

Drug addicts are digging up graves in search of human bones to get high

Drug addicts are digging up graves in search of human bones to get high

Air Peace’s entry not reason for crashed fares on London route - Foreign airlines

Air Peace’s entry not reason for crashed fares on London route - Foreign airlines

Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]

Sokoto Govt to address severe water scarcity amidst high temperatures

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overcharging customers, orders token reimbursements [Channels TV]

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overbilling customers, orders token reimbursements

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease [UF Health]

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease

File Photo of the Nigerian Army [Punch]

Army thwarts kidnap attempt, rescues victim on Nasarawa-Keffi road