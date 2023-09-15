ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike presents vehicles to 3rd class chiefs in FCT, promises improved welfare

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister also disclosed that Tinubu has directed the FCTA to make traditional rulers very comfortable by augmenting their little allowances.

Nissan Semi SUVs handed over to 3rd Class Chiefs in FCT in Abuja on Friday. [NAN]
Nissan Semi SUVs handed over to 3rd Class Chiefs in FCT in Abuja on Friday. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 3rd Class chiefs were from Gomani, Yaba, Bwari, Pai, Garki, Jiwa, Wako, Rubochi, Gwagwalada and Zuba Chiefdoms.

Wike explained, while handing over the Nissan Semi SUV keys to the traditional rulers in Abuja, that the gesture was part of government efforts to ease the mobility of the traditional leaders.

He said that the government has a responsibility to encourage traditional leaders by providing them all the necessary logistics to enable them to do their work diligently and with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Part of that is mobility. I can’t see how traditional rulers will be boarding taxis or entering public transport. That is unacceptable.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed that that should not be allowed to continue. Has asked that we must do everything possible to make it convenient and easy for you to do your assignment,” he said.

He said that in line with the renewed agenda of Tinubu, every stakeholder has a role to play, including traditional rulers, particularly in the area of security.

“You know your communities better than anybody; you know the people within their communities, so you will be able to identify those who look like strangers.

“No agency will perform its function without the support of traditional rulers, and we believe that we must partner together to achieve the fight against insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, today we are going to hand over 10 vehicles to you to please help in supporting the government to fight insecurity in your domain. Be sure that we are going to work together.

“If we don’t work together, we will not achieve results, because everybody is important in the fight against insecurity,” Wike said.

The minister also disclosed that Tinubu has directed the FCTA to make traditional rulers very comfortable by augmenting the little allowances the Area Councils were providing them.

He said: “We will soon meet with the Area Councils’ chairmen and the traditional rulers so that we can work out strategies for the welfare package and what role you will play to assist the government to achieve its renewed agenda.

“The new agender is that things must work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Mandate Secretaries have been appointed and sworn in. I don’t want to hear any excuses from any department.

“We are not here to give excuses; we know there are challenges before we came here. It is our duty to solve these challenges,” Wike said.

Responding, the Chairman, FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, thanked the minister for the support and pledged the support of traditional rulers to move FCT forward.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Etsu Nupe donates ₦3.4m, 185 bags of rice, beans to subjects as palliatives

Etsu Nupe donates ₦3.4m, 185 bags of rice, beans to subjects as palliatives

Yahaya Bello sponsors Cambridge best student's education in UK

Yahaya Bello sponsors Cambridge best student's education in UK

Tinubu’s victory at tribunal validates popular mandates by Nigerians – Group

Tinubu’s victory at tribunal validates popular mandates by Nigerians – Group

AAU management meets SUG over suspension of academic activities

AAU management meets SUG over suspension of academic activities

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 25.80% in August as food prices soar

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 25.80% in August as food prices soar

Wike presents vehicles to 3rd class chiefs in FCT, promises improved welfare

Wike presents vehicles to 3rd class chiefs in FCT, promises improved welfare

Emefiele gone for good as Tinubu nominates Yemi Cardoso as CBN governor

Emefiele gone for good as Tinubu nominates Yemi Cardoso as CBN governor

I was about to break new record when Tinubu sacked me – former FIRS chairman

I was about to break new record when Tinubu sacked me – former FIRS chairman

Oil marketers lament shortages in petrol supply as NNPCL rations product

Oil marketers lament shortages in petrol supply as NNPCL rations product

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Ajuri Ngelale was recently appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. [Ajuri/X]

Tinubu is trying to crush energy costs after distributing palliatives — Ajuri