RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike orders immediate release of promotion letters to civil servants

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike's administration approved the promotion of over 4,000 eligible civil servants.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, will leave office on May 29 [The Whistler]
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, will leave office on May 29 [The Whistler]

Wike gave the directive during the Workers' Day celebration in Port Harcourt, assuring that the entire promotion exercise of other categories would be completed before the expiration of his tenure.

Wike, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, commended the workers, saying they are the vehicle to deliver the action plans and services of the state to the people of the state.

He said that his administration had approved the promotion of over 4,000 eligible civil servants to their appropriate grade levels.

Wike urged Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to work together to protect and advance the social economic interest of the state and the citizens.

He gave an assurance that his administration will clear all the challenges facing the civil service in terms of pension and gratuities, among others, seeking workers' patience and understanding in the process.

Festus Osifo, the National President of the Trade Union Congress(TUC), commended workers for their hard work to move the country, especially Rivers State, forward.

Osifo who was represented by Ikechukwu Onyefuru, the State Chairman of the TUC, congratulated Wike for his developmental strides during his administration.

He stated that the TUC would work with the incoming governor-elect, Sim Fubara, to move the state forward in development.

Osifo said that the TUC had duly approved the amendment by the Federal Government that the railway is removed from the exclusive list to the concurrent list making it possible for states to invest in the infrastructure.

He stated that the amendment would be a great opportunity for Rivers State to partner with investors to conceptualise, design, execute and commission railings along the length and breadth of the state.

The state chairman of the NLC, Alex Agwanwor, appealed to the state government to implement the concentrative executive salary structure which was approved by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission in 2019.

Agwanwor appealed to the state government to restore the payment of overhead, imprest to heads of extra ministerial departments and schools, including rural allowances which will serve as incentives for more effective deliveries for the teachers and ministries that are in the rural areas.

Edna Ufon, one of the workers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the current increase of 40% salary to Nigerian workers.

Ufon called on the incoming administration that will be inaugurated on May 29 to continue to improve the welfare of Nigerian workers and the masses at large.

Ufon said that with the current increase in salaries, workers will be more productive without waiting for inducement before they do their jobs.

