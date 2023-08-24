ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike orders arrest of landlord over collapsed building in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike visited the scene of the incident and asked the Permanent Secretary, FCT, to pay the medical bills of those hospitalised.

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor (TheWhistler)

Recommended articles

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FCT FEMA) said in a statement that two victims have died, while 37 others were evacuated and taken to the hospital.

Wike, who gave the order when he visited the scene of the incident on Thursday, also asked the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Mr Adesola Olusade, to pay the medical bills of those hospitalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister also urged the Department of Development Control, FCTA, to urgently resettle the residents of the community. He urged stakeholders to work with government officials for the interest of everyone.

“This is what we are talking about; people just built houses without due diligence to minimum standards.

“This is why cities are planned – forestall this kind of incidents.

“I sympathise with those who lost their lives while the medical bills of those in the hospitals will be paid immediately,” he said.

Earlier, the Director, Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, had explained that the area was unplanned and houses an indigenous community. Galadima said that the two-storey building was multipurpose and was for both residential and commercial use.

ADVERTISEMENT

The permanent secretary commended security agencies and some contractors who came out in their numbers to render support in evacuating the rubbles and search for more victims.

Also, the Director-General, FCT FEMA, Dr Idriss Abass, said that relevant agencies had been on ground since the occurrence of the incident, to rescue the victims. Abass said that efforts were still ongoing “to ensure that no one is left under the rubbles”.

Meanwhile, some of the victims, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that they lost their investments and properties to the incident, and called for government support.

One of them, Ms Glory Perekeme, who operates a restaurant and a bar at the building, said she lost about ₦‎5 million as she could not take anything from her restaurant.

“I closed for business around 10:00 p.m. and was on my way home when I received a call that the building had collapsed and my investment gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am still in shock; and I don’t even know where to start from.

“I really need assistance. Government should come to our aid so we can start all over again,” she said.

Another victim, Mrs Ann Anyi, who owned a laundry and sells shoes, said that she lost everything to the incident.

“I have been crying since I got the news of the incident in the midnight.

“I am just hoping that when the rescue operation is over, I will be able to salvage something from the rubbles,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops destroys illegal refinery as crude oil thieves flee in Delta

Troops destroys illegal refinery as crude oil thieves flee in Delta

Gov. Sule replaces Nasarawa commissioner nominee, Musa with Ibrahim Angbolo

Gov. Sule replaces Nasarawa commissioner nominee, Musa with Ibrahim Angbolo

Army dismisses fake video on social media of 'captured' armoured vehicle

Army dismisses fake video on social media of 'captured' armoured vehicle

Wike orders arrest of landlord over collapsed building in Abuja

Wike orders arrest of landlord over collapsed building in Abuja

The roads I built in Ebonyi will last 50 years without maintenance  —  Umahi

The roads I built in Ebonyi will last 50 years without maintenance  —  Umahi

Sen. Manu donates food items to his constituents to mark his 50th birthday

Sen. Manu donates food items to his constituents to mark his 50th birthday

2 K-Dramas set to premiere on AIT in Sept

2 K-Dramas set to premiere on AIT in Sept

NIMC boss hands over to Coker-Odusote as new DG

NIMC boss hands over to Coker-Odusote as new DG

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers