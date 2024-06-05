ADVERTISEMENT
Wike one of the best appointments made by any president since 1999 - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President commended Wike and his team, for their dedication and hard work in delivering many projects, including the expressway in less than one year.

President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]
The President stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), known as the first phase of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway

Represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima, the President described Wike as an ‘a force of human nature, adding, “Love him, hate him, but you can’t ignore him, because, at every point in time, he is redefining the meaning and concepts of modern leadership."

Tinubu reiterated the commitment of his administration to engendering progress and prosperity.

He said that the extension of the ISEX represented more than just a road, but, symbolised connectivity, accessibility and opportunity.

” It also signifies our unwavering determination to bridge the gap between the urban and rural areas in ensuring that development is not confined to city centres but reaches every corner of our great nation.

” We celebrate not just the completion of yet another road project by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), but also the commitment of our administration to endangering progress and prosperity.

“Today’s commission is the fourth completed road that we proudly unveiled in the Federal Capital Territory, all executed in less than one year.

” These roads are tangible proof of our administration vision for modern, prosperous and inclusive Federal Capital Territory.”

Tinubu assured that in the coming months and years, his administration would continue to prioritise infrastructure development as a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

” We remain committed to delivering on our promises, empowering our people and building a nation that we can all be proud of,” he said.

