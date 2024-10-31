ADVERTISEMENT
Wike announces new rules for FCT commercial vehicles starting 2025

Segun Adeyemi

The minister added that unapproved and unregistered vehicles will be barred from operating in Abuja, and all drivers must have their details, including vehicle number and name, logged in security databases.

The new regulations will require the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services (DSS) to profile all commercial buses and taxis operating in Abuja.

Wike emphasised that the move is aimed at ensuring security and curbing kidnapping and robbery incidents within the capital.

Speaking at the FCT Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment Programme in Abuja on Thursday, October 31, he clarified, “From January next year, there will be nobody that will operate as a taxi driver or a bus driver without having approval from security, with security profiling you and without going about with the Abuja colour.”

“We will take the vehicle number, name of the drivers and the rest so everybody will have confidence that this is the vehicle I’m entering in case anything happens,” Wike stated.

In support of youth empowerment, Wike handed over new cars to beneficiaries at the event, enabling them to enter the transport sector at no cost.

He encouraged beneficiaries, noting, “The government is saying this is our support to feed your family and reduce the cost of transportation in the city.”

The initiative is part of efforts to modernise Abuja and make it competitive with other global cities.

