ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike cancels controversial Abuja 'park & pay' policy

Segun Adeyemi

Wike ordered an immediate halt to the scheme, emphasising that the public should be aware there is "nothing called Park and Pay."

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Recommended articles

During a live media chat marking his first anniversary in office, Wike revealed that the scheme was reintroduced in August last year, just days before he assumed office, after being previously suspended due to public outcry.

Expressing his disapproval, Wike highlighted the unfair revenue-sharing formula, which grants 80 percent of the proceeds to a private consultant while the FCT Administration receives only 20 percent.

He recounted a personal experience where a Senior Advocate of Nigeria informed him that officials were attempting to confiscate vehicles under the guise of the Park and Pay scheme. "I called the Mandate Secretary of Transport Secretariat. I said, come, who introduced the Park and Pay? What does it mean? Who collects the money?" Wike questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike ordered an immediate halt to the scheme, emphasising that the public should be aware there is "nothing called Park and Pay."

He acknowledged that these types of arrangements often occur within various secretariats and vowed to end such practices.

The minister urged residents to continue informing the government of similar issues, noting that he might not have been aware of the illegal policy without public intervention.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike cancels controversial Abuja 'park & pay' policy

Wike cancels controversial Abuja 'park & pay' policy

3 kidnappers terrorising Ikorodu residents captured while abducting car dealer

3 kidnappers terrorising Ikorodu residents captured while abducting car dealer

Nigerian bank slammed with ₦555.8m fine for data breach

Nigerian bank slammed with ₦555.8m fine for data breach

Governor Fubara praises Kumuyi for promoting positive change in Nigeria

Governor Fubara praises Kumuyi for promoting positive change in Nigeria

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

Yomi Olayeye, 7 other Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Yomi Olayeye, 7 other Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Chinese investors seize Nigeria’s guest houses in Liverpool, plan to sell them on eBay

Chinese investors seize Nigeria’s guest houses in Liverpool, plan to sell them on eBay

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

The Kano State Government took legal action against Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion. [Facebook]

Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu appoints 4 new permanent secretaries for FCTA