Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has placed an immediate, indefinite ban on all nightclub activities, including night-time trading and street prostitution along Abacha road and surrounding streets in Port Harcourt.
Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers
The governor made the declaration in his New Year message to residents of Rivers.
“No responsible government should continue to tolerate the open display and solicitation of sexual services, drug abuse and public intoxication that takes place along the streets and public areas abutting some of these nightclubs, lounges and bars by the youths, some, as young as under 14 years,” the governor declared.
Wike also banned street trading within and around Birabi Street, Hotel Presidential, GRA Junction up to Tombia Street, Rumuola Junction surroundings and under the flyover, Rumuogba Junction, Okoronodu Junction surroundings, among others.
The governor also read the riot act to truck pushers, scavengers and illegal refinery operators who he blamed for the harmful soot that continues to engulf the state.
