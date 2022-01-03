Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

“No responsible government should continue to tolerate the open display and solicitation of sexual services, drug abuse and public intoxication that takes place along the streets and public areas abutting some of these nightclubs, lounges and bars by the youths, some, as young as under 14 years,” the governor declared.

Wike also banned street trading within and around Birabi Street, Hotel Presidential, GRA Junction up to Tombia Street, Rumuola Junction surroundings and under the flyover, Rumuogba Junction, Okoronodu Junction surroundings, among others.